KCEU condemns Indian blames against Raja Muzaffar, Farooq Papa

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 07 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jan, 2024) Belgium-based Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU) Chairman Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned the Indian allegations levelled against Farooq Siddiqi alias Farooq Papa and Raja Muzaffar Khan, the prominent Kashmiri figures based in North America.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chair of KCEU Ali Raza Syed said that Indian allegations against Farooq Siddiqi and Raja Muzaffar of Kashmir Global Council (KGC) are totally baseless and fabricated as they are out of Jammu and Kashmir for a long time and just focusing on the legitimate rights of the people of Kashmir.

He said, they are not involved in any illegal activities against the Indian government and the allegations against them are untrue and lack credible evidence.

Ali Raza Syed said KGC is just involved in tireless efforts towards achieving a diplomatic and inclusive political process in Jammu and Kashmir through an early peaceful solution of the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with international norms and commitments.

The chair of KCEU said KGC’s activities have consistently been driven by a genuine desire to support the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon the international community and major powers of the world to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play their effective role in facilitating a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir issue, the message said.