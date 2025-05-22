KCEU condemns massacre of innocent children in Khuzdar

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) The Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Thursday said that the massacre of innocent school children in the attack by pro-India terrorists in Khuzdar was a highly condemnable act.

"It should be noted that 6 people, including 4 children, were martyred and more than 40 children were injured in a terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar on Wednesday", KC (European Union) Chairman , Ali Raza Syed said in a statement reaching and released to the media here .

Ali Raza Syed said that it was very unfortunate that India, through its puppet terrorists, targeted innocent school children in Balochistan adding this was the height of Indian brutality and cowardice.

He said that after being defeated on the battlefield with Pakistan, India was in a state of panic of the defeat and had resorted to evil tactics.

Ali Raza Syed said that several people, including children and women, were also martyred in the recent Indian attacks in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The chairman further said that India also committed atrocities on children and women in occupied Kashmir under the pretext of the Pahalgam attack.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of the inhuman Indian brutal tactics, adding the world must stop Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, world powers pressurize India to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.