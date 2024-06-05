KCEU leader rejects Indian elections in Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Ali Raza Syed, Chairman of the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has rejected the recent elections held in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and termed it a "farcical drama".

According to report released to the media here on Wednesday, Syed emphasized that the Kashmir conflict can only be resolved through a plebiscite held under United Nations supervision, allowing the Kashmiri people to decide their own future.

He condemned India's occupation of Kashmir, citing human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and the imposition of black laws that enable Indian forces to detain and torture Kashmiris without reason.

The Kashmir Council Europe leader argued that India's elections in Occupied Kashmir aimed to maintain its occupation and perpetuate atrocities against Kashmiris.

He further said that these elections do not represented the true will of the Kashmiri people and were not a substitute for their right to self-determination.

He urged international human rights organizations to take notice of India's actions and called for a UN-supervised plebiscite to ensure a lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict.