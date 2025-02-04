KCEU terms solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir as unshakable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Feb, 2025) Belgium-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Tuesday expressed its unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and peaceful struggle for self-determination.

In a statement, issued on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, being observed on 5th February, (Wednesday), KCEU’s Chairman, Ali Raza Syed urged the international community to take immediate and practical steps to ensure the implementation of the Kashmiris' right to decide their own future, as recognized under international law and UN resolutions, said a message released to the media here on Tuesday.

Ali Raza Syed, stated that, “We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir who are peacefully striving for their fundamental rights.”

He strongly condemned Indian atrocities against the people of occupied Kashmir and called for the immediate release of all political prisoners, including eminent Human Rights Activist, Khurram Parvez, well-known political Leader, Yasin Malik, and Journalist, Sajjad Gull.

The Kashmiri rights activist said "It is important to mention that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed annually on February, 5 to express unwavering support for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

The observance of this day began in 1990. Government of Pakistan officially recognized it as a national holiday. Since then, various seminars, rallies, and events have been held across Pakistan and globally to highlight the ongoing atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and to support the Kashmiri people's legitimate cause."

Ali Raza Syed said, Kashmir Solidarity Day served as a powerful message to the world that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their struggle—Pakistan and justice-loving nations stand firmly with them.

Expressing gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support for Kashmiris, Ali Raza Syed emphasized that the love and solidarity of the Pakistani nation held immense value for the Kashmiri people and continue to strengthen their resilience in their rightful struggle.

The Kashmir Council EU’s Chairman calls upon the United Nations, the European Union, and the global community to hold India accountable for its brutalities against Kashmiris and to ensure the fair resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

APP/ahr/378