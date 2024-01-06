KCEU’s Chief condemns Indian allegations against US-based Kashmiri veterans Raja Muzaffar, Farooq Papa

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Jan, 2024) Belgium-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Chairman Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned the Indian allegations leveled against Farooq Siddiqi, alias Farooq Papa, and Raja Muzaffar Khan, the prominent Kashmiri figures based in North America.

According to media reports, Indian occupying security forces in Srinagar arrested 10 people for allegedly planning to revive Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Hurriyat, the banned freedom organizations, and having connections with overseas Kashmiri figures, including Farooq Siddiqi and Raja Muzaffar, in this context.

"Registering a case based on a detailed charge sheet, Indian occupation authorities claimed that, beside the collaboration with their Pakistan-based handlers and figures based in other countries, the accused persons organized a meeting of former members of the banned organizations under the garb of an Eid Millan party for undertaking separatist and unlawful activities, waging war against the Government of India, and threatening the integrity, sovereignty, and security of India," says a message reaching and released to the media by KC EU here on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chair of KCEU Ali Raza Syed said Indian allegations against Farooq Siddiqi and Raja Muzaffar of Kashmir Global Council (KGC) are totally baseless and fabricated as they have been out of Jammu and Kashmir for a long time and are just focusing on the legitimate rights of the people of Kashmir.

He said they are not involved in any illegal activities against the Indian government, and the allegation against them is untrue and lacks credible evidence.

Ali Raza Syed said the KGC is just involved in tireless efforts towards achieving a diplomatic and inclusive political process in Jammu and Kashmir through an early peaceful solution to the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with international norms and commitments.

The chair of KCEU said KGC’s activities have consistently been driven by a genuine desire to support the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon the international community and major powers of the world to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play their effective role in facilitating a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir issue, the message said.