KCFR Elects Its Office-bearers, Ikram Sehgal Re-elected As Chairman
Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:40 PM
Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR), an eminent think-tank on Thursday elected its new office-bearers and Board of Governors (BoGs) for next three years term 2019-2022
The majority of candidates were elected unopposed, said a press release.
The elections were held at the culmination of annual general meeting of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations in KCFR House here.
Ikram Sehgal was re-elected as Chairman of KCFR. Other elected office bearers included Vice Admiral Retd. Khalid Mir as Senior Vice Chairman, Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi as Vice Chairman, Dr.
Huma N. Baqai as Vice Chairperson, Commodore Retd. Sadeed A. Malik as Secretary General and Kalim Farooqui as Treaser.
New members of BoGs included Javed Ashraf Hussain, Air Marshal Retd.
Riazuddin Sheikh, Nadira Panjwani, Saleem Zamindar, Moin M. Fudda, Aziz Memon, Farooq Afzal, Dr. Shehzad Arshad and Arshad Saeed Hussain.
Lt. Gen. Retd. Moinuddin Haider, former Federal minister and former governor of Sindh was the Chief Election Commissioner and supervisedthe process.