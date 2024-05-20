Open Menu

KCFR Extends Condolence Over Tragic Death Of Iranian President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM

The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) extended deepest condolences to the People and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic death of the President, the Foreign Minister and several key members of the presidential entourage

President Ebrahim Raisi was a distinguished leader, recognized both domestically and internationally for his commitment to fostering peace, stability and development within Iran and the region.

His recent visit to Pakistan further strengthened bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and people, Executive Secretary of the Council Gaity Khurram said in a statement.

We share the grief of the families of the victims and all those affected by this devastating loss and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time, statement added.

