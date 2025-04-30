Open Menu

KCFR Hosts Session Themed “End Of World War II, The Post-War World Order”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KCFR hosts session themed “End of World War II, the Post-War World Order”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) hosted a thought provoking session on the theme “End of World War II and the Post-War World Order.”

The Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov was the key note speaker of the event held here in a local hotel on Wednesday. The event was attended by a large and diverse audience comprising diplomats, scholars, students, media personnel, and members of the business and strategic community.

Nadira Panjwani, Chairperson of KCFR, welcomed the participating guests and appreciated the Russian Federation’s consistent diplomatic engagement with Pakistan and underscored the importance of platforms like KCFR in fostering dialogue and deeper understanding between nations.

She also touched upon current global challenges and drew comparisons between past and present geopolitical dynamics.

Consul General Fedorov offered deep insights into the historical significance of conclusion of the World War II and the far-reaching changes it triggered in the global power structure.

He emphasized the critical role the Soviet Union played in defeating fascism and highlighted how the post-war order shaped modern-day international relations, institutions, and alliances. He underlined the importance of diplomacy, mutual respect, and multilateralism in preserving global peace and security in today’s multipolar world.

KCFR remains committed to hosting influential voices from around the world to promote informed dialogue and constructive engagement on issues of national and international importance.

Recent Stories

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after L ..

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

11 seconds ago
 Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

19 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

35 minutes ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

4 hours ago
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

4 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

5 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan