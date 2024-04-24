KCP Captain Shahzaib Rind calls on Balochistan CM

Captain of Karate Combat Pakistani (KCP) team, International player Shahzaib Rind called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Captain of Karate Combat Pakistani (KCP) team, International player Shahzaib Rind called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Shahzaib Rind for winning the match against India. He also announced a job and cash award of 2 million rupees for international player Shahzaib saying that the Balochistan government would pay all the expenses of Shahzeb Rind's professional training and travel abroad and also directed the Secretary Sports in this regard.

Shahzaib is the pride of Balochistan and Pakistan, sports ambassador from Balochistan, Shahzaib made bright the name of Pakistan at the global level, he said.

The CM said that Shahzaib proved that Balochistan has world-class talent and the provincial government recognized the talents of talented youth saying that provincial government would fully patronize the talented youth.

He said that measures were being taken to provide all facilities to players so that they could show their talent as international level games for making bright the name of the country and Balochistan.