ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Karachi Circular Railway was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Karachi.

In a tweet, he said that the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone of the project today.

The project will cost over Rs200 billion, the minister said adding that the train track will have 43 km length and there will be 30 stations.