UrduPoint.com

KCR PM's Gift To Karachi People: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

KCR PM's gift to Karachi people: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Karachi Circular Railway was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Karachi Circular Railway was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Karachi.

In a tweet, he said that the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone of the project today.

The project will cost over Rs200 billion, the minister said adding that the train track will have 43 km length and there will be 30 stations.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

32 seconds ago
 CTD arrests two Daesh militants

CTD arrests two Daesh militants

1 minute ago
 Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz ..

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor - Poll

4 minutes ago
 A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Fo ..

Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Formed by Social Democrats, FDP, ..

4 minutes ago
 DAX opens up after tight German election result

DAX opens up after tight German election result

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.