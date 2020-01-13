UrduPoint.com
KCR Project: All Pending Issues To Be Resolved By End January: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:46 PM

KCR project: All pending issues to be resolved by end January: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said that the federal government was fully supportive of Karachi Circular Railway project and all the pending issues of this project should be resolved in no time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said that the federal government was fully supportive of Karachi Circular Railway project and all the pending issues of this project should be resolved in no time.

He said this while participating in a meeting held here at governor house to review progress on federally funded development projects of the city.

The meeting was briefed on the projects including Freight Corridor from KPT to Pipri, Northern Bypass, Lyari Expressway, and Karachi Circular Railway.

Asad Umar was keen to see rapid improvement in the physical infrastructure of Karachi.

He emphasized that since multiple Federal and Provincial Government Departments were involved, there was a greater need for enhanced coordination and mutual cooperation.

He said that a second meeting was being held within a span of two weeks to make sure that the coordination and cooperation between the several departments involved in the process can be ensured.

He directed the relevant federal departments to expedite the processing of the projects so as to start implementation and execution of these important projects.

He said that the federal ministries and departments would expedite the processing and implementation of the projects and hoped that the provincial authorities would do the same.

It was decided that Pakistan Railways, KPT and Ministry of Planning will prepare a joint proposal for Freight Corridor, Northern Bypass and Lyari Expressway before the end of January, 2020.

The Higher Education Commission was asked to make a presentation on the higher education opportunities in Karachi in the next meeting.

