KCR Revival Project Is At Fast Track: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

KCR revival project is at fast track: Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) revival project was at "fast track" and would be revived soon as per the directives of apex court.

This he said while talking to media here at Shah Abdul Latif station of KCR track on Sunday.

He added that all the encroachments along the railways lines would be completely eliminated.

"Pakistan Railways is all set to spend Rs. 10.5 billion on the KCR rehabilitation project whereas the responsibility of constructing 24 over head bridges lies over the shoulders of provincial government" remarked the railways' minister while highlighting the complete liaison between Pakistan Railways and Sindh government on the historic project's revival.

He further said that preparation of KCR coaches was in full swing in Islamabad and a model coach would soon be displayed at Cantonment station Karachi.

The minister visited Gillani, Nazimabad, Gulbai and Shah Abdul Latif stations along the KCR track and inquired the progress of his department on the rehabilitation project.

He was accompanied by CEO/Sr. GM Nisar Ahmad Memon, DS Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak and PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota.

More Stories From Pakistan

