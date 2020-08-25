KCR to be given status of rapid mass transit system in third phase: PD KCR

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Project Director of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Ameer Muhammad Daudpota on Tuesday said the Government of Pakistan has earmarked Rs.10.5 billion for the complete rehabilitation of first and second phases of KCR project so that the track could be developed in the style of ML-1 while in the third phase it would be given the status of rapid mass transit system under the public-private partnership.

He told APP that in the first phase , the track from City Station to Orangi would be fully restored within the stipulated time as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The track from the city station to the SITE has been restored, restoration work on short part of the track from SITE to Orangi was remaining which would also be done very soon.

Ameer Muhammad Daudpota said there was no major obstacle in the rehabilitation of KCR. In the second phase, underpasses and flyovers would be constructed which was the responsibility of Sindh government.

He said the revival of KCR would provide better and easier travel facilities to the citizens especially those working in the industrial areas of SITE would get great relief from KCR in terms of travel facilities.

PD KCR informed that among others the revival of KCR was one of the important priorities of Pakistan Railways. There was no financial issues regarding the rehabilitation of KCR and the Federal and provincial governments were on the same page for the rehabilitation of this project.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, citizens said a large number of people work in factories located in SITE area and they reached to their workplaces using different public transports, the circular train would ease their commuting.

Asad, who worked in a private firm said he has to travel from Orangi to I.I.Chundrigarh road daily using public transport however due to traffic jam it takes a lot of time. He said he was desperately waiting for restoration of circular railway which would save enough of his travel time and probably the cost also.

Praising the revival of KCR, shopkeeper Shafiq said that the project would also boost commercial activities because when people would have easy and comfortable travel facilities, they would also turn to the markets. He said the Government should focus more on such projects.

Salman Baloch said that the PTI was keeping its promises by reviving urban transport projects like KCR.