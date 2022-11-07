UrduPoint.com

KDA And GDA Ready To Tackle Snow Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 07:44 PM

KDA and GDA ready to tackle snow emergency

Heavy snowfall continues on the third consecutive day in the upper parts of district Mansehra while the plain areas have received heavy downpours. Due to heavy snowfall, the intensity of cold has increased in the entire region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Heavy snowfall continues on the third consecutive day in the upper parts of district Mansehra while the plain areas have received heavy downpours. Due to heavy snowfall, the intensity of cold has increased in the entire region. Snow is continuing on the mountains of Konish Valley, Siran Valley and Kaghan Valley.

Intermittent snowfall is continuous in tourist places of Sri Pai and adjacent areas including Batta Kundi, and Naran. Up till now, more than 8 inches of snow has been recorded in Naran.

The staff of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) along with the heavy machinery is carrying tourists while locals are also busy supporting KDA in the rescue operation and tackling any sort of emergency in different places of Kaghan valley.

On the other side, keeping in view of the expected heavy snowfall in Galyat, Guliyat Development Authority (GDA) has dispatched snow-clearing machinery, according to GDA Spokesman Ahsan Hameed, GDA has completed preparations before snowfall, machinery has been delivered to heavy snowfall areas of Changla Gali, Nithia Gali and Kandla, etc.

The roads can be cleared by clearing the snow on time, he said that the GDA staff is ready to tackle any situation and to provide facilities to the people and tourists as well, he further informed the media that yesterday there was slight snowfall only on Meeranjani and Mashkapuri top but for the next few days there is a possibility of regular snowfall for which preparations are completed.

Related Topics

Snow Mansehra Media Top

Recent Stories

5,630 criminals held during last five months: ICT

5,630 criminals held during last five months: ICT

13 seconds ago
 Work on Hayatabad jogging, cycle tracks to begin s ..

Work on Hayatabad jogging, cycle tracks to begin soon

15 seconds ago
 Prisoner escapes from police custody

Prisoner escapes from police custody

17 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

18 seconds ago
 Sharear Sakib's century helps Bangladesh to draw m ..

Sharear Sakib's century helps Bangladesh to draw match

3 minutes ago
 President for a committee to develop mental health ..

President for a committee to develop mental health helpline

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.