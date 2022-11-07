KDA and GDA ready to tackle snow emergency

Heavy snowfall continues on the third consecutive day in the upper parts of district Mansehra while the plain areas have received heavy downpours. Due to heavy snowfall, the intensity of cold has increased in the entire region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Heavy snowfall continues on the third consecutive day in the upper parts of district Mansehra while the plain areas have received heavy downpours. Due to heavy snowfall, the intensity of cold has increased in the entire region. Snow is continuing on the mountains of Konish Valley, Siran Valley and Kaghan Valley.

Intermittent snowfall is continuous in tourist places of Sri Pai and adjacent areas including Batta Kundi, and Naran. Up till now, more than 8 inches of snow has been recorded in Naran.

The staff of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) along with the heavy machinery is carrying tourists while locals are also busy supporting KDA in the rescue operation and tackling any sort of emergency in different places of Kaghan valley.

On the other side, keeping in view of the expected heavy snowfall in Galyat, Guliyat Development Authority (GDA) has dispatched snow-clearing machinery, according to GDA Spokesman Ahsan Hameed, GDA has completed preparations before snowfall, machinery has been delivered to heavy snowfall areas of Changla Gali, Nithia Gali and Kandla, etc.

The roads can be cleared by clearing the snow on time, he said that the GDA staff is ready to tackle any situation and to provide facilities to the people and tourists as well, he further informed the media that yesterday there was slight snowfall only on Meeranjani and Mashkapuri top but for the next few days there is a possibility of regular snowfall for which preparations are completed.