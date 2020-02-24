KDA announces to hold public auction of properties from Feb 25 to 27

Karachi Development Authority (KDA), on Monday announced to hold pubic auction of properties situated at prime locations of Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Korangi here, from February 25 to 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA), on Monday announced to hold pubic auction of properties situated at prime locations of Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Korangi here, from February 25 to 27.

The KDA has decided to hold public auction of the offices, shops and apartments at important locations of Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Korangi here, through an open auction at the seminar hall Civic Centre Gulshan-e-Iqbal here, said a spokesman of KDA.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Director General KDA Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, cleaning has been carried out, besides cutting of bushes from the front side of Retreat Apartments and Surjani View, with the help of heavy machinery.

Carpeting of Road-5000 has already been finalized ahead of public auction of the shops in Surjani.