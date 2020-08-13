KDA BoA decides ban on illegal constructions

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Friday decided to impose a ban on all kinds of constructions in the jurisdiction of the authority.

It was decided in a meeting of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) board of Authority (BoA) which was held with Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. The meeting also prepared practical strategy for removal of encroachments from public property.

The meeting also elected Dr. Aimal Zaman as chairman KDA BOA while members of the authority Zahid Idrees Mufti, Sahibzada Mohammad Shoaib and Mohammad Saddiq.

The meeting was attended by KDA Director General (DG) Mohammad Asif and other authorities concerned while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Tourism Abid Majeed participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed in details matters relating to provision of basic and touristic facilities and regularization of constructions in Kaghan, Naran, Balakot, Shogran and other areas in the jurisdiction of the KDA and also took crucial decisions in that regard.

The DG KDA gave detailed briefing to the meeting.

The meeting constituted a committee comprising of representatives from KDA, district administration Mansehra, Irrigation Department, Environmental Prorection Agency (EPA) and NHA to remove encroachments.

The committee was tasked to identify all kinds of encroachments and present a report within a period of twenty days that would be followed by anti-encroachment operation.

The meeting also took decisions regarding guaranteeing the implementation of precautionary measures against corona virus in tourism sector and pledged no compromise in this regard.

The Commissioner Hazara directed the authority to take steps for the provision of tourism related facilities, plantation and their protection, abolition of encroachments, building plans, rules & regulations, cleanliness, environmental protection and protective measures against corona virus as well as taking special steps for the implementation of the SOPs.