KDA board reviews key projects for tourism, environmental conservation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The sixth meeting of the fourth board of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Tuesday was held at the Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad under the chairmanship of KDA Chairman Jamil Ahmad.

The meeting brought together key officials, including Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, board members Lt. Gen (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Arif Aslam (via video link), Masroor Ahmad, Additional Secretary Muhammad Nawaz, Director General Shabbir Khan, Deputy Director Sohail Khan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Adeel Khan, and KDA officials Assistant Directors Nauman Khan and Asad Khan, along with Legal Advisor Fida Bahadur.

The board discussed various development initiatives aimed at enhancing tourist facilities in Kaghan Valley.

A detailed review was conducted on the installation of street lights in Naran Bazaar and the construction of walking tracks at key locations to improve accessibility and visitor experience.

The meeting also addressed pressing concerns regarding illegal constructions, environmental pollution, and the preservation of Kaghan Valley’s natural beauty. Authorities decided to take stringent measures against unauthorized developments and emphasized sustainable tourism practices.

All institutions were directed to adopt a coordinated strategy for the effective execution of these initiatives, ensuring the long-term protection and development of the valley.