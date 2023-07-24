KDA completely restores MNJ road till Babusar Top: Aimal Zaman

(@FahadShabbir)

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Dr Aimal Zaman Khan on Monday said that the beautiful and captivating sights of Kaghan Valley attracted thousands of tourists daily.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The Chairman KDA further mentioned that Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road (M.N.J) has been completely restored for traffic till Babusar Top and numerous small and large vehicles pass through it daily and a large number of tourists are heading to Naran.

On this occasion, Director-General KDA Tariq Khan informed that the Kaghan Development Authority staff, along with machinery and equipment, is stationed at various locations due to potential flooding in monsoon season, ensuring full assistance and guidance for tourists regardless of any circumstances.

He also mentioned that the district administrative authorities, police, and other line departments are actively working together to provide maximum facilities to tourists through coordination efforts, furthermore, all staff leaves have been cancelled.

Tariq Khan said that Naran Tourism Promotion Association's (NTPA) leaders, Sarwar Khan Swati, Farooq Khan, and Seth Matiullah, praised the role of the KDA in providing suitable guidance to the thousands of tourists who visit the bazaars with proper cleanliness and timely opening of Jheel Road.

They appreciated the timely cleaning of streams and torrents to promote tourism through various initiatives.