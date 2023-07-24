Open Menu

KDA Completely Restores MNJ Road Till Babusar Top: Aimal Zaman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:58 PM

KDA completely restores MNJ road till Babusar Top: Aimal Zaman

Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Dr Aimal Zaman Khan on Monday said that the beautiful and captivating sights of Kaghan Valley attracted thousands of tourists daily

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Dr Aimal Zaman Khan on Monday said that the beautiful and captivating sights of Kaghan Valley attracted thousands of tourists daily.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The Chairman KDA further mentioned that Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road (M.N.J) has been completely restored for traffic till Babusar Top and numerous small and large vehicles pass through it daily and a large number of tourists are heading to Naran.

On this occasion, Director-General KDA Tariq Khan informed that the Kaghan Development Authority staff, along with machinery and equipment, is stationed at various locations due to potential flooding in monsoon season, ensuring full assistance and guidance for tourists regardless of any circumstances.

He also mentioned that the district administrative authorities, police, and other line departments are actively working together to provide maximum facilities to tourists through coordination efforts, furthermore, all staff leaves have been cancelled.

Tariq Khan said that Naran Tourism Promotion Association's (NTPA) leaders, Sarwar Khan Swati, Farooq Khan, and Seth Matiullah, praised the role of the KDA in providing suitable guidance to the thousands of tourists who visit the bazaars with proper cleanliness and timely opening of Jheel Road.

They appreciated the timely cleaning of streams and torrents to promote tourism through various initiatives.

Related Topics

Police Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Mansehra Media All Top

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six ..

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six months ended 30th June 2023

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending reg ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending regulations governing railways in ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicl ..

Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques

2 minutes ago
 Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites res ..

Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites residents and visitors to explore ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transf ..

Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shap ..

2 minutes ago
 Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sus ..

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sustainable growth: Mujtaba Lodhi ..

5 minutes ago
New tensions in France after policeman jailed over ..

New tensions in France after policeman jailed over violence

5 minutes ago
 Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways ..

Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK P ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

5 minutes ago
 Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

9 minutes ago
 District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand spe ..

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan