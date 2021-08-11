KDA conducts large scale anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Karachi Development Authority has said that in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Authority was carrying out large scale anti encroachment operation in the metropolis.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Authority said that it had demolished illegal constructions in Korangi and Landhi Towns by using heavy machinery.

During the operation, several illegally constructed shops, green belts and others encroachments were demolished in presence of police and local administration.