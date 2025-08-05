KDA conducts major inspection drive in Kaghan Valley, 10 hotels sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In line with the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and under the instructions of the Secretary for Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has carried out an extensive inspection campaign targeting the sewerage and drainage systems of hotels operating in the Kaghan Valley.

A total of 556 hotels across various parts of the picturesque valley were inspected by KDA's technical staff, in coordination with the Monitoring and Evaluation team of the Planning and Development Department. The inspection aimed to assess compliance with environmental and sanitary standards.

During the drive, 307 hotels were found operating with substandard or faulty sewerage and drainage systems.

These hotels were served official notices, directing them to upgrade their systems to meet required environmental protocols.

As a result of these notices, 235 hotel owners took corrective measures and improved their drainage systems in accordance with the guidelines. However, 10 hotels failed to comply and were sealed by the authorities for violating sanitary and environmental regulations.

KDA officials stated that the initiative is part of broader efforts to combat environmental pollution in the Kaghan Valley and ensure the preservation of its natural beauty. Continuous efforts are being made to promote a clean and healthy environment, benefiting both tourists and the local population.