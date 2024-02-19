Open Menu

KDA Decides To Auction Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has decided in principle to auction its land from next month

The money collected from the auction will be used to improve the administrative affairs of KDA and pay dues to the officers and employees, said Director General KDA Naveed Anwar while presiding over a high-level meeting at Civic Center Conference Room here on Monday.

He issued instructions to the concerned officials that a detailed report of the steps taken for the auction of government land last year should be submitted as soon as possible.

He said that land for auction should be identified and practical steps be taken for auction of land within the legal framework.

He further said that the KDA lands in Sarjani Town, Federal B.Area and Korangi Town will be identified and auctioned, in this regard, the concerned officials should inform the public through advertisements in various newspapers and through social media.

An awareness campaign should be conducted so that more citizens can participate in the auction, he added.

Senior Director Land Raza Qaim Khani, Director Land Muhammad Shahid, Director IT Kamal Siddiqui, Director State and Enforcement Arshad Abbas, Additional Director Jameel Baloch, concerned executive engineers and other officers participated in the meeting.

