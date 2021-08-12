KDA demolishes illegal constructions on 70 acre of its lands in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Karachi Development Authority Thursday claimed demolishing illegal constructions on over 70 acres of its lands in different areas of the megalopolis.

According to spokesman for the Authority, the civic body was carrying out large scale and indiscriminate anti-encroachment operations in city.

KDA, besides evacuating government lands, was also placing its sign boards on the evacuated or demolished sites and monitoring system had also been introduced to prevent encroachments of the said lands.