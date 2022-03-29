UrduPoint.com

KDA DG Presents Umrah Tickets To Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Tuesday presented Umrah tickets to two employees of the authority on behalf of KDA CBA Trade Union here in Civic Center Conference Room

On this occasion, the KDA DG announced to provide Rs 500,000 expenses to the intending Umrah pilgrims for offering Umrah.

Speaking on the occasion, the KDA DG reiterated its commitment that all possible steps would be taken for the welfare of the authority's employees including for timely payment of salaries to employees and pensions to the pensioners.

He said that practical steps were being taken for the provision of medical facilities to the employees as talks were underway with different hospitals in Karachi in this regard.

The medical facilities for the employees will be restored soon, he said.

Chairman of KDA CBA Trade Union Abdul Matin Sheikh presented Sindhi Ajrak and bouquet of flowers to the KDA DG and Member Finance.

