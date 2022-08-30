UrduPoint.com

KDA Engineers Save Mahandri From Due Flood By Changing Stream's Direction

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Mahandri Bazar was saved from the expected major disaster by changing the direction of the mountain stream which caused destruction in Mahandri and Manoor Bela valleys of Mansehra

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Mahandri Bazar was saved from the expected major disaster by changing the direction of the mountain stream which caused destruction in Mahandri and Manoor Bela valleys of Mansehra.

According to the details, following the directives of the provincial government Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) engineers and technical staff started the operation to restore the previous direction of the rain drain with heavy machinery and changed the direction of the water to its original route and saved the residential area and Bazar of Mahandri from the expected threat of flash flood.

Public Representative Mushtaq Khan Swati, Babu Ashraf, Haji Rashid, Haji Khaqan Khan credited the KDA for timely action in mitigating the possibility of any kind of danger in the coming days.

Last week's flash flood, swept away 14 precious human lives, 17 vehicles, dozens of shops and a bridge, the heavy stones and mud that came along with the flash in the drain turned the direction of the drain towards the residential area of Mahandri Bazar.

On the other side, the residents of Manoor valley still await for help after the destruction of the only connecting bridge between the valley and several villages of the area during the last week's heavy downpour and flash flood.

Due to the non-availability of the mobile network and the destruction of the only connecting road, Manor valley's communication with Balakot and Mansehra was cut off.

People also facing shortage of rations, medicines and other necessities of life demanding the KP government to take immediate measures to rehabilitate the flood victims.

