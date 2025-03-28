Open Menu

KDA Establishes 24/7 Control Room As Tourists Flock To Kaghan Valley For Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM

KDA establishes 24/7 control room as tourists flock to Kaghan Valley for Eid holidays

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) With a large influx of tourists expected in Kaghan Valley during the Eid holidays, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has implemented a high-alert plan to facilitate visitors and ensure their safety.

On the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb, necessary measures have been put in place to assist tourists.

A meeting was held at the KDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General Shabbir Khan, attended by Deputy Director Admin & Accounts Suhail Khan and other officials. The meeting reviewed preparations for managing the expected surge in visitors.

To enhance tourist convenience, it was decided to deploy field staff along with machinery at key locations for assistance and guidance.

Additionally, a valley-wide cleanliness campaign will be carried out to maintain a hygienic environment for tourists.

Director General Shabbir Khan urged visitors to practice responsible tourism by disposing of waste properly using shopping bags and dustbins. He also instructed KDA officers and staff to remain committed to their duties and extend full cooperation to tourists.

For better coordination, the district administration, police, rescue teams, tourism police, and the National Highway Authority (NHA) will work together. A 24/7 Control Room will also be set up at the KDA Headquarters to provide real-time information and assistance to visitors.

Authorities have advised tourists to follow cleanliness guidelines and cooperate with officials to ensure a safe and pleasant experience in Kaghan Valley during Eid.

