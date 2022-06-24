KDA expedites demolition operations to retrieve land from grabbers

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has expedited demolition operations to retrieve its land from grabbers in compliance with the orders of Sindh High Court (SHC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has expedited demolition operations to retrieve its land from grabbers in compliance with the orders of Sindh High Court (SHC).

On the directive of KDA Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, the Estate and Enforcement Department was conducting effective operation against the land encroachers without any discrimination, a KDA spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

He said a KDA team demolished illegal structures by heavy machinery to recover four acres of land in sectors F/48 and C/6 of Korangi.