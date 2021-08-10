UrduPoint.com

KDA Finalizes Arrangements To Mark Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA), has finalized its arrangements in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Director General KDA Asif Ali Memon visited the Civic Center Building to review the arrangements, said a statement on Tuesday.

The officials of the KDA briefed the DG KDA that on the night of August 13, the Civic Center building will be decorated with national flags, banners and colorful lights, while a simple ceremony will be organized on Independence Day "August 14".

