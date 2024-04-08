KDA Finalizes Preparations To Welcome Tourists During Eid-ul-Fitr
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In preparation for the anticipated influx of tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) convened a meeting on Monday, stressing the need for comprehensive cooperation and assistance to incoming visitors.
Director General (DG) KDA Shabir Khan underscored the importance of heightened vigilance and unwavering commitment to duty and said that the picturesque Valley Kaghan will welcome numerous tourists.
He highlighted popular attractions such as Shogran and the breathtaking snow-capped mountains, emphasizing their potential to draw large crowds. The DG KDA urged all staff members to remain alert and extend their full cooperation and guidance to visitors.
Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward negligence, Shabir Khan reiterated the importance of upholding responsibilities. It was revealed that necessary machinery had already been deployed to sensitive areas in anticipation of the Eid rush.
Furthermore, it was decided in the meeting to engage other district departments in the preparations. Preservation of the valley's natural beauty, ensuring maximum amenities for tourists, and enhancing cleanliness systems were key focal points of the discussion, with various recommendations put forth to achieve these objectives.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid preparations enter final stage8 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city8 minutes ago
-
President Zardari to address parliament's joint session on Apr 1618 minutes ago
-
Masses in Hazara division struggle to reap benefits of reduced wheat flour prices18 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations reach its climax19 minutes ago
-
CCRI urges farmers not to delay cotton sowing28 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 81,400 cusecs water28 minutes ago
-
Projecting biased narrative, India includes Article 370 abrogation in school curriculum38 minutes ago
-
Man injured during resistance in robbery39 minutes ago
-
Speedy car kills two motorcyclists58 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 97 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1058 minutes ago
-
Three robbers injured in encounter1 hour ago