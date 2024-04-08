KDA finalizes preparations to welcome tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In preparation for the anticipated influx of tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) convened a meeting on Monday, stressing the need for comprehensive cooperation and assistance to incoming visitors.

Director General (DG) KDA Shabir Khan underscored the importance of heightened vigilance and unwavering commitment to duty and said that the picturesque Valley Kaghan will welcome numerous tourists.

He highlighted popular attractions such as Shogran and the breathtaking snow-capped mountains, emphasizing their potential to draw large crowds. The DG KDA urged all staff members to remain alert and extend their full cooperation and guidance to visitors.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward negligence, Shabir Khan reiterated the importance of upholding responsibilities. It was revealed that necessary machinery had already been deployed to sensitive areas in anticipation of the Eid rush.

Furthermore, it was decided in the meeting to engage other district departments in the preparations. Preservation of the valley's natural beauty, ensuring maximum amenities for tourists, and enhancing cleanliness systems were key focal points of the discussion, with various recommendations put forth to achieve these objectives.