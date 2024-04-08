Open Menu

KDA Finalizes Preparations To Welcome Tourists During Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KDA finalizes preparations to welcome tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In preparation for the anticipated influx of tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) convened a meeting on Monday, stressing the need for comprehensive cooperation and assistance to incoming visitors.

Director General (DG) KDA Shabir Khan underscored the importance of heightened vigilance and unwavering commitment to duty and said that the picturesque Valley Kaghan will welcome numerous tourists.

He highlighted popular attractions such as Shogran and the breathtaking snow-capped mountains, emphasizing their potential to draw large crowds. The DG KDA urged all staff members to remain alert and extend their full cooperation and guidance to visitors.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward negligence, Shabir Khan reiterated the importance of upholding responsibilities. It was revealed that necessary machinery had already been deployed to sensitive areas in anticipation of the Eid rush.

Furthermore, it was decided in the meeting to engage other district departments in the preparations. Preservation of the valley's natural beauty, ensuring maximum amenities for tourists, and enhancing cleanliness systems were key focal points of the discussion, with various recommendations put forth to achieve these objectives.

Related Topics

Alert All

Recent Stories

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

4 hours ago
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

19 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

2 days ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan