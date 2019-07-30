UrduPoint.com
KDA Initiates Cleanliness Awareness Campaign At Naran

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:17 PM

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD) Shahram Khan Tarakai, the officials of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Tuesday held meetings with hoteliers, shopkeepers, general public and office bearers of the traders' associations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD) Shahram Khan Tarakai, the officials of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Tuesday held meetings with hoteliers, shopkeepers, general public and office bearers of the traders' associations.

During the meetings, these stakeholders were told about the steps of the government regarding disposing of the solid waste and their dumping at specified spots. They were told that from upcoming week, those not dumping garbage at specified spots and spreading dirt would be penalized.

In this connection, on the directives of the Project Director (PD) KDA, Khawaja Fahim Sajjad, the Assistant Director, Planning visited Naran Bazaar and its adjacent areas and reviewed situation relating to disposing of garbage and persuade hoteliers, tourists and locals for dumping garbage at the specified places.

They were told that dumping garbage will make disposing and cleaning easy for the workers and volunteers of the authority that would help in the beautification and maintaining natural beauty of the area intact.

Beside, Naran Bazaar, dustbins have also been installed at Saiful Malook Lake that could be utilized to arrest the spread of dirt. During meeting with the office bearers of the Naran Bazaar, it was stressed to bound shopkeepers to put waste in the dustbins.

The Project Director, Kawaja Fahim Sajjad on this occasion told that from the current week, the authority is planning to penalize all those hotels, shopkeepers and cabins holders for spreading dirt.

