KDA Kohat Hospital's Cafe & Restaurant Sealed Over Hygiene Violations

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

KDA Kohat hospital's cafe & restaurant sealed over hygiene violations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A joint team of Additional Assistant Commissioner-I and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of cafes, restaurants, and fast food centers at the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat.

The inspection was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, following public complaints.

The team found multiple violations, including sale of expired items, use of prohibited ingredients, poor cleaning arrangements, and absence of medical tests for employees.

The inspection also revealed serious lapses in food safety and hygiene standards. Three centers were sealed on the spot for violating food safety regulations, and three individuals were arrested and handed over to the police.

The seized substandard items were confiscated by the government.

