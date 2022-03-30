UrduPoint.com

KDA Launches Full-scale Operations Against Land Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 07:13 PM

KDA launches full-scale operations against land grabbers

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has launched a full-scale operation across the metropolis against the land grabber to remove illegal occupation and encroachers from the government land.

On the directive of Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, the Estate and Enforcement wing of KDA is taking massive action against the land grabbers, said a statement.

Illegal structures were demolished with the help of heavy machinery in Korangi Town Sector 44/A and Gulistan-e-Jauhar C/4 Block 11 during the ongoing operation.

As many as 28 illegally raised shops, 28 under construction shops and four alleged illegal houses were razed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Action against encroachments was taken under the supervision of Director Encroachment Jamil Ahmed Baloch in coordination with the local authorities, including law enforcement.

The DG KDA has said that the operation will continue till the encroachments on KDA lands are completely eliminated. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the officers and employees who are negligent in this regard, he added.

Director Encroachment was accompanied by Additional Director Muhammad Meraj, Executive Engineer Korangi Zahid Hussain, Executive Engineer Gulistan-e-Johar Aurangzeb, Assistant Director Rehmat Shah, Assistant Executive Engineer Muhammad Raees and other officers.

