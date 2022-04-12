KDA launches operation against land grabbers in Surjani town

Karachi Development Authority (KDA), has launched a large scale operation against encroachments for the first time in the history of Karachi city on the orders of Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA), has launched a large scale operation against encroachments for the first time in the history of Karachi city on the orders of Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah.

Over 500 acres of KDA lands were cleared and taken into custody during the operation by the Estate and Enforcement Department of KDA, said a statement on Tuesday.

Over 15 acres of land were cleared and illegal encroachments were removed in Surjani Town Sector 14.

Encroachments were removed with heavy machinery from alleged illegal Zubaida Residency and Fatima Residency, located on more than 500 acres in Surjani Town Sector 15.

It is to be noted that illegal residential buildings were being constructed in Zubaida and Fatima Residency.

In this regard, Anti Encroachment took timely action and not only demolished the illegal structures but also took the lands into custody and enforced surveillance system.

Expressing satisfaction over the recent action taken against the recent encroachments, DG KDA Syed Mohammad Ali Shah reiterated his commitment to continue the operation without any discrimination till 100 per cent results are achieved.

He said that the encroachments will not be tolerated on government land across the city.

The KDA is taking effective action without taking into account the land grabbers and the positive results of which are beginning to be seen, he said.

He said that the KDA will soon relinquish KDA lands to provide healthy and recreational housing facilities to the citizens while also playing an active role in restoring the playgrounds.

During the operation, Director Estate and Enforcement Jamil Ahmed Baloch was accompanied by Additional Director Muhammad Mairaj Ahmed, Executive Engineer Surjani Town Nisar Khokhar, Assistant Director Rehmat Shah, law enforcement agencies and local administration.