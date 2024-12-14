Open Menu

KDA Launches Park Renovation Project

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KDA launches park renovation project

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Urban Area Development Authority (KDA) Kohat has initiated a significant project to renovate the swings in Phase One Male Park and Female Park.

The project, launched under the instructions of Director Abdul Hadi, aims to improve the condition and functionality of the swings, providing a safe and pleasant environment for citizens.

A team of experts, supervised by Incharge Yasir Shah and Electrical Supervisor Muhammad Saqib, has been formed to carry out the repair work. The project is expected to not only beautify the parks but also enhance the overall recreational experience for visitors.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Male Kohat Yasir Shah

Recent Stories

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

18 minutes ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

5 hours ago
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

7 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

7 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan