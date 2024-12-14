KDA launches park renovation project

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Urban Area Development Authority (KDA) Kohat has initiated a significant project to renovate the swings in Phase One Male Park and Female Park.

The project, launched under the instructions of Director Abdul Hadi, aims to improve the condition and functionality of the swings, providing a safe and pleasant environment for citizens.

A team of experts, supervised by Incharge Yasir Shah and Electrical Supervisor Muhammad Saqib, has been formed to carry out the repair work. The project is expected to not only beautify the parks but also enhance the overall recreational experience for visitors.

APP/azq/378