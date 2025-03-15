KDA Market Operation Seals Shops, Arrests Butcher
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A major operation on Saturday was conducted in Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Market on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, targeting butcher shops violating price lists and selling substandard meat.
Led by District food Controller Gulab Gul, the inspection revealed several shops flouting regulations, prompting swift action from the administration.
Several shops were sealed on the spot, while one butcher was handed over to KDA police station for further legal action.
APP/azq/378
