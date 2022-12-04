KDA officials rescues injured leopard from Kaghan

(@FahadShabbir)

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) officials on Sunday rescued an injured leopard on the Kaghan highway near Malkandai.

According to the details, on the Kaghan Highway, the staff of the Kaghan Development Authority saw an injured leopard on the side of the road, which was trying to flee but failed due to critical injuries.

KDA officials shifted the injured leopard to Wildlife Peasantry Dhodial after initial treatment.