KDA organizes sports events to mark Independence Day

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The picturesque tourist destination Naran came alive with vibrant celebrations of the 76th Independence as the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) arranged a series of competitions on this occasion.

The event was organized on the bank of River Kunhar where approximately five thousand rare juvenile brown trout fish were also released, underscoring the commitment to environmental preservation.

Local residents and a multitude of tourists enthusiastically participated in various activities, including rafting along the crystal-clear water of the River Kunhar. The competitions encompassing races, cricket matches, and rock climbing challenges further enriched the festivities.

District Administration Mansehra also took many initiatives to bolster the trout fish population in the River Kunhar, releasing around five thousand fish into its waters.

Dr. Amel Zaman, Chairman KDA, and Director General Tariq Khan conferred certificates and prizes to the various competition winners.

Chairman Dr. Amel Zaman Khan while addressing the prize distribution underscored the significance of the Independence Day celebrations in Naran. He emphasized that every part of the event was dedicated to the memory of the nation's martyrs, whose sacrifices have paved the way for peace and security across the country.

The chairman also expressed his confidence in the nation's secure future and the ongoing celebrations of freedom.