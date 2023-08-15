Open Menu

KDA Organizes Sports Events To Mark Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:06 PM

KDA organizes sports events to mark Independence Day

The picturesque tourist destination Naran came alive with vibrant celebrations of the 76th Independence as the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) arranged a series of competitions on this occasion

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The picturesque tourist destination Naran came alive with vibrant celebrations of the 76th Independence as the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) arranged a series of competitions on this occasion.

The event was organized on the bank of River Kunhar where approximately five thousand rare juvenile brown trout fish were also released, underscoring the commitment to environmental preservation.

Local residents and a multitude of tourists enthusiastically participated in various activities, including rafting along the crystal-clear water of the River Kunhar. The competitions encompassing races, cricket matches, and rock climbing challenges further enriched the festivities.

District Administration Mansehra also took many initiatives to bolster the trout fish population in the River Kunhar, releasing around five thousand fish into its waters.

Dr. Amel Zaman, Chairman KDA, and Director General Tariq Khan conferred certificates and prizes to the various competition winners.

Chairman Dr. Amel Zaman Khan while addressing the prize distribution underscored the significance of the Independence Day celebrations in Naran. He emphasized that every part of the event was dedicated to the memory of the nation's martyrs, whose sacrifices have paved the way for peace and security across the country.

The chairman also expressed his confidence in the nation's secure future and the ongoing celebrations of freedom.

Related Topics

Cricket Martyrs Shaheed Water Bank Mansehra Independence Event

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

11 minutes ago
 On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club laun ..

On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offe ..

26 minutes ago
 Residents record protest over construction of Boon ..

Residents record protest over construction of Booni Road

9 minutes ago
 GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for nat ..

GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for natural disasters induced by clim ..

9 minutes ago
 Two caught for pilfering electricity

Two caught for pilfering electricity

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh Universit ..

Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh University

9 minutes ago
Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km ..

Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km Ultra-marathon

9 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s ne ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s new signing and World Cup Winner ..

41 minutes ago
 Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selecte ..

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selected for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

1 hour ago
 'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup fin ..

'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup final

1 hour ago
 UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan