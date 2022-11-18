UrduPoint.com

KDA Pays Rs 210 Mln As LPR Dues To 350 Ex-staffers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has disbursed Rs 210 million to over 350 retired employees under the head of Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR) dues, said Member Finance KDA Syed Shujaat Hussain.

Shujaat informed this in a meeting with a delegation of high officials here, said a KDA spokesperson on Friday.

He said that the payments of LRP dues were ensured on the special instructions of DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah.

Shujaat said that the KDA was taking all possible measures for the welfare of its officers and employees.

He assured that the pensions were being paid to the retired employees on time and due to the positive steps taken by DG KDA, the process of disbursing salaries to the officers and employees every month had been ensured.

He said that the DG KDA was taking personal interest in providing medical facilities to the KDA staffers.

Meanwhile, DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that the officers and employees were the "backbone of the organization" and they had played a key role in its (KDA's) success.

