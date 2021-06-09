KDA prepares Rs 37.7 mln project for promotion of ecotourism in Kaghan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has prepared a mega project amounting to Rs 37.7 million to promote ecotourism at scenic Kaghan valley in Mansehra district.

Under the project, focus would be made on purchase of vehicles and equipment for speedy disposal of waste and ensure cleanliness in Kaghan.

Officials at Civil Secretariat told APP that two dumper trucks, 22 containers, two mechanical tractor sweepers and 66 dusts bins would be purchased.

Four mini dumpers have already been purchased in first phase of the project and has reached to Mansehra.

The official said the project has been approved by the KP Government and practical work has been started in this regard.

The project was necessitated at Kaghan where rush of tourists have increased manifolds in last couple of weeks after lifting of travel restrictions on tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The facilities would help improve sanitation services at Saiful Malook lake known for fairytales and adjoining picturesque areas of Kaghan and would promote ecotourism in the area.