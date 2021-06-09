UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KDA Prepares Rs 37.7 Mln Project For Promotion Of Ecotourism In Kaghan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

KDA prepares Rs 37.7 mln project for promotion of ecotourism in Kaghan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has prepared a mega project amounting to Rs 37.7 million to promote ecotourism at scenic Kaghan valley in Mansehra district.

Under the project, focus would be made on purchase of vehicles and equipment for speedy disposal of waste and ensure cleanliness in Kaghan.

Officials at Civil Secretariat told APP that two dumper trucks, 22 containers, two mechanical tractor sweepers and 66 dusts bins would be purchased.

Four mini dumpers have already been purchased in first phase of the project and has reached to Mansehra.

The official said the project has been approved by the KP Government and practical work has been started in this regard.

The project was necessitated at Kaghan where rush of tourists have increased manifolds in last couple of weeks after lifting of travel restrictions on tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The facilities would help improve sanitation services at Saiful Malook lake known for fairytales and adjoining picturesque areas of Kaghan and would promote ecotourism in the area.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Mansehra Government Mini Million

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion ..

13 minutes ago

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

23 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.