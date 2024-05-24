KDA Reopens Lake Saif Ul Malook Road To Attract Large Number Of Tourists
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Friday has successfully reopened the road to the stunning Saiful Malook Lake, to attract large number of tourists.
Following the directives of Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Advisor to the CM for Tourism Zahid Chanzeb Khan and Director General KDA, this major success was achieved through the intensive use of heavy machinery and substantial manpower, ensuring the route is safe and accessible for visitors.
The road, which had been closed due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions, has been cleared for all type of tourists, and visitors. This reopening comes just in time for the summer tourist season, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the mesmerizing views of the frozen Saiful Malook Lake, a sight rarely seen during the hot climate months. "Reopening this road was a challenging task, but our team worked tirelessly to ensure it was done efficiently and safely," said the spokesperson for the Kaghan Development Authority.
He said, "We understand the lake's significance as a major tourist attraction, and we are committed to providing access while maintaining the natural beauty and integrity of the area."
Tourists can now embark on this beautiful and natural Saiful Malook Lake, area enjoying the scenic views along the way and the breathtaking sight of the frozen lake upon arrival. The KDA has advised visitors to take necessary precautions and respect the natural environment to preserve its beauty for future generations.
This development is expected to boost local tourism as well and provide an economic uplift to the region, as Saiful Malook Lake is one of the most popular destinations in the Kaghan Valley. With the road now open, visitors are encouraged to plan their trips and experience the serene and picturesque landscape of this iconic lake.
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gwadar port to boost economic activities in Balochistan: Chirman GPA5 minutes ago
-
Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups5 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to construct Ring Road by connecting Port with Malir Expressway, Murad says5 minutes ago
-
Attock Police arrested 5 suspects who stole wheat worth lakhs5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan grapples with severe heat wave, temperatures soar to 50°C in some areas15 minutes ago
-
MNA visits Kohat sports complex, reviewed facilities15 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah grieves over death of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani15 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measure to reduce load shedding25 minutes ago
-
DC Hangu assures solution to problems of students KUST’s Hangu campus25 minutes ago
-
Woman, 2 kids injured in fire incident25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest robber in injured condition in encounter35 minutes ago