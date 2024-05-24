Open Menu

KDA Reopens Lake Saif Ul Malook Road To Attract Large Number Of Tourists

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KDA reopens Lake Saif ul Malook road to attract large number of tourists

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Friday has successfully reopened the road to the stunning Saiful Malook Lake, to attract large number of tourists.

Following the directives of Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Advisor to the CM for Tourism Zahid Chanzeb Khan and Director General KDA, this major success was achieved through the intensive use of heavy machinery and substantial manpower, ensuring the route is safe and accessible for visitors.

The road, which had been closed due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions, has been cleared for all type of tourists, and visitors. This reopening comes just in time for the summer tourist season, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the mesmerizing views of the frozen Saiful Malook Lake, a sight rarely seen during the hot climate months. "Reopening this road was a challenging task, but our team worked tirelessly to ensure it was done efficiently and safely," said the spokesperson for the Kaghan Development Authority.

He said, "We understand the lake's significance as a major tourist attraction, and we are committed to providing access while maintaining the natural beauty and integrity of the area."

Tourists can now embark on this beautiful and natural Saiful Malook Lake, area enjoying the scenic views along the way and the breathtaking sight of the frozen lake upon arrival. The KDA has advised visitors to take necessary precautions and respect the natural environment to preserve its beauty for future generations.

This development is expected to boost local tourism as well and provide an economic uplift to the region, as Saiful Malook Lake is one of the most popular destinations in the Kaghan Valley. With the road now open, visitors are encouraged to plan their trips and experience the serene and picturesque landscape of this iconic lake.

Related Topics

Weather Road All

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

28 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

1 hour ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

18 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

18 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan