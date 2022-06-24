KDA rescues shepherds trapped in heavy snow at Noori Top

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Friday rescued the herdsmen trapped at Noori Top in five feet of snow for a week as a result of unexpected snowfall that hit the 13,400 feet high tourist spot in June.

Babu Sir Top, Noori Top and Noori Nar received more than five feet of snowfall in the middle of summer which decreased temperatures drastically in upper parts of the country and a wave of severe cold struck shepherds and their herds.

Following the instruction of KDA Chairman, Dr.

Aimal Zaman and Director General Tariq Khan, and KDA officers led by Aminul Hassan and Moazzam Khan took part in the rescue operation along with the local police and recovered the herdsmen trapped at Noori Top in heavy snowfall. The besieged shepherds were shifted to a safer place and given dry foodIn upper parts of the country, more than a thousands sheep and goats have been died due to the severe cold caused by the unprecedented heavy snowfall; fortunately no causality of herdsmen was reported.