KDA Restores 20 Playgrounds For Sports Activities: DG KDA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

KDA restores 20 playgrounds for sports activities: DG KDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Badar Jameel on Sunday said that over 45 playgrounds have been retrieved from the land mafia and 20 grounds have been restored for sports activities.

Talking to a member of Sindh Assembly Arslan Taj Ghumman, the Director General KDA said the KDA will extend every possible cooperation for the promotion of sports activities and healthy environment, said a spokesman for the KDA.

He said that sports activities play a significant role to maintain better health.

He also promised that the cricket ground in Gulshan Iqbal Block 6 would also be restored.

Chief of United Nations Youth Committee to Pakistan Kulsoom Siddiqui, Director Charged Parking Khuram Aarif, Director Sports Ayaz Munshi, Coordinator Sports M. Naseem and other officers werealso present.

