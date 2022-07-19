KDA seizes two rafts for non-compliance with schedule in Kaghan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) officials Tuesday started an operation against illegal rafting seized two rafts and imposed heavy fines on them.

According to the KDA sources, following the directives of Chairman Dr.

Emil Zaman, Director General Tariq Khan KDA, while taking action against illegal rafting at various points, they were not following the time schedule issued by the KDA administration and did not restrict the rafting hour at Sehwach and Dum Dum, KDA officials seized two rafts and imposed a heavy fine on the owners.

Similarly, the proprietors of the zip lines were also fined for non-punctuality, the KDA officials warned the rafting companies to ensure compliance with contractual guidelines otherwise more strict action would be taken against them.