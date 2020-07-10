KDA starts cleaning of nullahs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Cleaning of nullahs is being carried out in different areas of Gulistan-e-Johar here by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

The cleaning is being performed on the directives of Director General KDA Asif Ikram, said a spokesperson to the KDA on Friday.

Chief Engineer KDA Mubin Ahmed Siddiqi is supervising the cleaning work which is being executed on emergency basis with the help of heavy machinery.