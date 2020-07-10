UrduPoint.com
KDA Starts Cleaning Of Nullahs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

KDA starts cleaning of nullahs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Cleaning of nullahs is being carried out in different areas of Gulistan-e-Johar here by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

The cleaning is being performed on the directives of Director General KDA Asif Ikram, said a spokesperson to the KDA on Friday.

Chief Engineer KDA Mubin Ahmed Siddiqi is supervising the cleaning work which is being executed on emergency basis with the help of heavy machinery.

More Stories From Pakistan

