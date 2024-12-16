Open Menu

KDA Starts Repairing Swings In Parks

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KDA starts repairing swings in parks

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Kohat Development Authority (KDA), under the supervision of Incharge Yasir Shah and Electrical Supervisor, Muhammad Saqib, has started to repair the swings in Phase One Male Park and Female Park .

To carry out this work, an expert team has been formed which is working to improve the condition of swings in the parks and ensure their functionality for public entertainment.

These steps would also help in providing a safe and pleasant environment for the citizens, an official said.

