KDA takes action against land grabbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) is taking vigorous action against encroachments on government lands across the metropolis.

According to the KDA Spokesperson on Thursday, Director General KDA Naveed Anwar has a clear stance that he will not tolerate the illegal occupation of government land under any circumstances.

In this context, the Anti-Encroachment Department took action against the land grabbers in Korangi Sector-27 with the help of manpower and heavy machinery.

Director of Estate and Enforcement. Arshad Abbas, Additional Director, Anti-Encroachment staff, local police, and administration participated in the operation.