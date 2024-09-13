KDA Takes Strict Action Against Illegal Rafting Companies
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Friday had initiated a major crackdown on illegal rafting companies operating in the region.
Despite repeated warnings, 69 rafting companies that failed to comply with the government-approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been banned for three years.
Under the directives of KDA Director General Shabbir Khan, the authority launched a stringent operation against unlicensed rafting companies. These companies were found to be operating without proper licensing, and their operators (captains) were also unlicensed, raising serious safety concerns.
The crackdown, which targeted rafting companies in popular tourist spots including Naran and Damdama, was carried out in the interest of ensuring the safety of tourists.
The KDA emphasized that the safety of visitors remained a top priority, and actions had been taken to prevent any potential risks during river rafting activities.
The three-year ban on the 69 companies marks a significant step in regulating the tourism industry and enforcing safety standards in the Kaghan Valley.
