KDA Takes Swift Action To Rescue Stranded Tourists Amid Heavy Rainfall

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

KDA takes swift action to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy rainfall

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy monsoon rainfall Friday has paralyzed life all across Manshera district while the picturesque Kaghan Valley, in particular, has experienced landslides and flooding along rainwater drains, leading to the closure of the vital Kaghan highway.

However, the district administration of Mansehra, Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and other allied departments have managed to restore traffic in the affected areas.

The heavy rainfall resulted in landslides, blocking multiple sections of the Kaghan highway due to overflowing rainwater drains.

In response to the crisis, workers from the KDA swiftly intervened to clear the road and rescue stranded vehicles, prioritizing the safety of tourists caught in the affected areas.

The dedicated efforts of Dr. Amal Zaman Khan, Chairman of the Kaghan Development Authority, and Director-General Tariq Khan, along with their team, bolstered by machinery and mobile units, led to the successful restoration of traffic flow.

With the weather conditions still risky, the Kaghan Development Authority has deployed staff and machinery strategically across various locations to guide and assist tourists. As a safety measure, they have advised visitors to exercise caution and avoid getting close to rivers, streams, and areas prone to landslides.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the authorities continue to closely monitor the weather patterns and have implemented necessary measures to ensure the safety of both tourists and residents during this rainy season.

In response to complaints regarding charging fees from tourists at Kiwai Waterfall from a social media post shared by a tourist Tariq Khan, DG KDA immediately dispatched a team to take strict legal action against the delinquent.

The board and the person charging illegal fees both have been removed from the Kiwai waterfall.

KDA appreciates tourists' input regarding matters concerning such issues causing unnecessary inconveniences to them.

