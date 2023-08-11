Open Menu

KDA To Organize Grand Festival In Naran To Commemorate 76th Independence Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KDA to organize grand festival in Naran to commemorate 76th Independence Day celebrations

The picturesque tourist destination of Naran will mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with pomp and show on August 14th

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The picturesque tourist destination of Naran will mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with pomp and show on August 14th.

The festivities of the Independence Day have been kicked off following the directives of the chairman of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Dr Amel Zaman Khan and Director General Tariq Khan.

Preparations for this grand Independence Day celebration in Naran have been set in motion, and the results are captivating. The Deputy Director of KDA, Amin-ul-Hassan is coordinating a variety of engaging programs aimed at uniting both locals and tourists in the spirit of patriotism.

The highlight of the celebrations includes the spectacular fireworks display scheduled for the midnight of August 13th and 14th which is expected to attract hundreds of tourists to witness the breathtaking display.

Throughout the town, national flags will be hoisted, and the glowing lanterns will illuminate the surroundings, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the nation.

On the morning of August 14th, Dr Amel Zaman Khan, and Director General Tariq Khan, will ceremoniously hoist the national flag at the DC office. The symbolic act will be followed by a cake-cutting ceremony, with the participation of the members of the Hotel Association.

Adding to the excitement, a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Hotel race is also scheduled for the same day, providing an opportunity for friendly competition for the tourists and locals as well.

People who love adventure can also enjoy rafting and cliff-climbing activities, while cricket enthusiasts will be thrilled by the inter-team matches.

At the conclusion of the eventful day, Chairman Dr Amel Zaman Khan and Director General Tariq Khan will recognize the outstanding achievements of participants, distributing awards to those who have excelled in the various activities.

