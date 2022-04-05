UrduPoint.com

KDA's Operation Against Land Grabbers In Surjani Town Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Estate and Enforcement wing during its ongoing operation against land grabbers to recover government land in KDA's Scheme 41 Surjani town on Tuesday removed large scale encroachments from different areas of Surjani town here.

The operation launched on the directives of KDA's Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah is being supervised by Director Estate and Enforcement Jamil Baloch, said a spokesperson of KDA.

The encroachments were removed from 38 acres land in Surjani Town Sector 10/VII and 12 acres land in Sector 13/II and state lands have been restored.

The KDA team removed encroachers from four alleged illegal booking offices, 12 boundary walls, 26 houses and multiple under construction buildings in Surjani Town Sector 10/VII.

The encroachers were also removed from two booking offices, multiple boundary walls, 12 houses and more than 30 under construction houses in Sector 13/II.

The ongoing operation is being carried out in the presence of law enforcement and local authorities.

The Estate and Enforcement wing of KDA used heavy machinery along with required staffer during the operation.

It is to be noted that the operation of KDA against encroachments has been going on since last week.

The operation will continue till the 100 percent results are achieved in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the spokesperson said.

Additional Director Muhammad Mairaj Ahmed, Deputy Director Rehmat Shah, Executive Engineer Surjani Town Zulfiqar Khokhar and other officials were also present during the anti-encroachments activities.

