KDC Condemn India's Book Ban, Call For International Action
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Kashmir Diaspora Coalition (KDC) has strongly condemned India's decision to ban 25 books written on Kashmir's struggle for freedom, terming it a "deliberate attack on memory and dissent."
The banned books include critical academic works such as "Colonizing Kashmir" by Dr. Hafsa Kanjwal, "Kashmir's Fight for Freedom" by M.Y. Saraf, and "Azadi" by Arundhati Roy.
According to Dr. Mubeen Shah, the KDC's supremo, these works represent a D.C. publication that has been banned for allegedly promoting "secessionism" and "anti-national narratives".
According to the details, the KDC has demanded immediate revocation of the book ban order, restoration of access to censored digital archives, and an end to the criminalization of academic and journalistic work that questions the state narrative.
Dr. Shah also emphasized that censorship is not security and that silencing Kashmiris will not erase their struggle.
He called on the international community to intervene and respond to India's censorship policies in Kashmir.
The KDC has appealed to international bodies such as UNESCO, PEN International, and the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression to investigate and respond to India's censorship policies in Kashmir. Dr. Shah stressed that the erasure of books is the erasure of a people's voice and that the international community must not remain silent in the face of such authoritarian tactics.
Dr. Shah concluded that Kashmir's history cannot be banned out of existence, and the international community must recognize the importance of preserving the voices and narratives of the Kashmiri people.
APP/ahr/378
